什么是Chatter Shield (SHIELD)

$SHIELD lets you create bounties on tweets. Hit the likes, retweets, and comments target, and the bounty is filled! Example: a post states, "Bounty .02 Burn for 25 likes." Once the tweet hits 25 likes, the bounty completes and the specified amount is burned from our token's supply. This exciting feature stimulates audience interaction and rewards active community participation! Not just for you, $SHIELD can also supercharge other projects. Create bounties and trigger a continuous buy-back and burn mechanism! Other projects using our platform must buy and burn our tokens, reducing circulating supply and potentially increasing value. Even better? Every project's buy and burn contributes to $SHIELD's own buy-back and burn. We all benefit together! $SHIELD is redefining social media engagement and token value management. Ready for the future of social media and crypto? Join us. It's time to $SHIELD Up!

