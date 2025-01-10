ChangeNOW 价格 (NOW)
今天 ChangeNOW (NOW) 的实时价格为 0.128235 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NOW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ChangeNOW 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.54K USD
- ChangeNOW 当天价格变化为 -0.37%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NOW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NOW 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ChangeNOW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004823629702963。
在过去30天内，ChangeNOW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0134571988。
在过去60天内，ChangeNOW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0098967925。
在过去90天内，ChangeNOW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.04036042059071132。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0004823629702963
|-0.37%
|30天
|$ -0.0134571988
|-10.49%
|60天
|$ +0.0098967925
|+7.72%
|90天
|$ +0.04036042059071132
|+45.93%
ChangeNOW 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.07%
-0.37%
-4.82%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is ChangeNOW Token? NOW is the native digital asset introduced by ChangeNOW, an instant exchange platform, to serve as an internal currency on NOW products. At this moment, the token is used as a means of payment for asset listing fees on ChangeNOW, as well as is the platform’s own stakeable token. What Makes ChangeNOW Token Unique? NOW tokens fuel all the products within the NOW product ecosystem. You can get NOW Token as cashback at ChangeNOW or NOW Wallet. Also, you can get up to 6.25% ROI yearly by staking it! Token’s use area is constantly widening for individuals and businesses to add new possibilities. Meanwhile, regular quarter burns increase the value of each token. Where ChangeNOW Tokens can be used? Use NOW Tokens to purchase goods and services with NOW Payments Pay for nodes services in NOW Nodes at special prices using NOW Tokens. Gain access to Pro account in ChangeNOW, which offer up to 20% fee back on every transaction. Take out crypto loans using NOW tokens as collateral. Pay for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks using NOW Tokens. And much more How Many ChangeNOW Tokens Are There in Circulation? Total supply of NOW Tokens is 199,763,509.9. It has been already burnt 102,190,154.33 NOW Tokens and it will continue until their number reaches 100,000,000! Allocation of NOW Tokens: 40% Reserve 12% Development fund 12% Advisors and corporate evangelists 12% Marketing needs 10% Risks prevention 30% Airdrop 14% Team bonuses 10% Private investors Staking ChangeNOW Tokens NOW Token holders have the opportunity to stake their funds by 6,25 % per annum! Rewards are granted weekly and accumulated in a staking pool. You can redeem or restake them partially or fully as desired. How Is the ChangeNOW Network Secured? NOW is supported by the reliable Binance Chain and Ethereum networks for consensus. This token contracts are thoroughly audited, with no extra minting or admin features, ensuring full decentralization and security. Additionally, ChangeNOW has est
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
|1 NOW 兑换 AUD
A$0.20645835
|1 NOW 兑换 GBP
￡0.10387035
|1 NOW 兑换 EUR
€0.12438795
|1 NOW 兑换 USD
$0.128235
|1 NOW 兑换 MYR
RM0.57577515
|1 NOW 兑换 TRY
₺4.539519
|1 NOW 兑换 JPY
¥20.25728295
|1 NOW 兑换 RUB
₽13.04791125
|1 NOW 兑换 INR
₹11.02949235
|1 NOW 兑换 IDR
Rp2,068.30616205
|1 NOW 兑换 PHP
₱7.50302985
|1 NOW 兑换 EGP
￡E.6.4835616
|1 NOW 兑换 BRL
R$0.78095115
|1 NOW 兑换 CAD
C$0.1846584
|1 NOW 兑换 BDT
৳15.6421053
|1 NOW 兑换 NGN
₦198.8129793
|1 NOW 兑换 UAH
₴5.4217758
|1 NOW 兑换 VES
Bs6.796455
|1 NOW 兑换 PKR
Rs35.70960045
|1 NOW 兑换 KZT
₸67.6696095
|1 NOW 兑换 THB
฿4.43051925
|1 NOW 兑换 TWD
NT$4.2240609
|1 NOW 兑换 CHF
Fr0.11669385
|1 NOW 兑换 HKD
HK$0.9976683
|1 NOW 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.2874794