ChainEx 价格 (CEX)
今天 ChainEx (CEX) 的实时价格为 0.00509138 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CEX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ChainEx 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.51 USD
- ChainEx 当天价格变化为 +1.02%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CEX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CEX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ChainEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，ChainEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010052700。
在过去60天内，ChainEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004060747。
在过去90天内，ChainEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0010052700
|-19.74%
|60天
|$ -0.0004060747
|-7.97%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ChainEx 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+1.02%
-6.09%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ChainEx is a cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure platform that focuses on improving user experience through account abstraction. Utilizing ERC-4337 and account abstraction, ChainEx provides a smart contract wallet solution that simplifies transactions and wallet management for users. This enables a more seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps), reducing the complexity and learning curve typically associated with blockchain technology. The ERC-4337 standard introduces a new object called “UserOperation” to the Ethereum network, enabling the functionality of smart wallets. When a user initiates a UserOperation, the “higher-layer pseudo-transaction object” is sent to a separate mempool specifically designated for processing ERC-4337 transactions, distinct from the main Ethereum network’s mempool.EIP-4337 presents a novel concept called a UserOperation, which is essentially a detailed description of a user's intended transaction. These UserOperations are collected in an alternative holding area, much like a pre-confirmation queue, known as an "alt mempool."In the Ethereum network ecosystem, there are specialized nodes referred to as "bundlers." These bundlers gather UserOperations from the alt mempool and compile them into a single, comprehensive transaction, aptly named a "bundle transaction."The bundle transaction is then directed to a unique and centralized smart contract on the blockchain, the "EntryPoint." As the only EntryPoint contract in existence, it plays a pivotal role in this process. Bundlers invoke a function on the EntryPoint called handleOps. ChainEx team createsan SDK which is an advanced tool designed for seamless integration with smart contracts, aligning with the ERC-4337 standard for account abstraction. This comprehensive guide focuses on utilizing the ChainEx SDK to enable gasless transactions and streamline interactions.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CEX 兑换 AUD
A$0.0081971218
|1 CEX 兑换 GBP
￡0.0041240178
|1 CEX 兑换 EUR
€0.0049386386
|1 CEX 兑换 USD
$0.00509138
|1 CEX 兑换 MYR
RM0.02291121
|1 CEX 兑换 TRY
₺0.1806421624
|1 CEX 兑换 JPY
¥0.804692609
|1 CEX 兑换 RUB
₽0.5262450368
|1 CEX 兑换 INR
₹0.4405571114
|1 CEX 兑换 IDR
Rp83.4652325472
|1 CEX 兑换 PHP
₱0.2989658336
|1 CEX 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2568092072
|1 CEX 兑换 BRL
R$0.030802849
|1 CEX 兑换 CAD
C$0.0072806734
|1 CEX 兑换 BDT
৳0.6192645494
|1 CEX 兑换 NGN
₦7.9058439502
|1 CEX 兑换 UAH
₴0.2154162878
|1 CEX 兑换 VES
Bs0.26984314
|1 CEX 兑换 PKR
Rs1.4197822268
|1 CEX 兑换 KZT
₸2.7024026764
|1 CEX 兑换 THB
฿0.1766199722
|1 CEX 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1678118848
|1 CEX 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0046331558
|1 CEX 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0396109364
|1 CEX 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0512701966