CHADAI 价格 (CHADAI)
今天 CHADAI (CHADAI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 20.46K USD。CHADAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CHADAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 203.80 USD
- CHADAI 当天价格变化为 -4.38%
- 其循环供应量为 999.74M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CHADAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CHADAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CHADAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CHADAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CHADAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CHADAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.38%
|30天
|$ 0
|-17.48%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CHADAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.59%
-4.38%
-51.84%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ChadAI is a cutting-edge AI agent designed to capture the essence of a true "Chad" trader—a confident, bold, and unapologetic persona revered in the world of high-stakes trading and cryptocurrency. Built on the robust ai16z framework, ChadAI blends state-of-the-art technology with a unique personality to deliver an engaging and relatable experience for crypto enthusiasts, traders, and community members alike. At its heart, ChadAI represents more than just an AI agent—it’s a movement. Inspired by the audacious mindset of successful traders, ChadAI channels a fearless approach to speculative markets, encouraging its users to embrace calculated risks and big rewards. The AI mirrors the behavior of those who dive into opportunities with confidence, balancing high-risk decision-making with sharp intellect and strategic thinking. This persona is designed not only to entertain but also to resonate with a growing audience in the fast-paced world of crypto. ChadAI’s development focuses on four key areas: personality refinement, interaction, community engagement, and ecosystem growth. Its personality is a work in progress, evolving to reflect the traits of successful traders in crypto, such as decisiveness, resilience, and a touch of swagger. Interaction with other AI agents is another priority, as ChadAI is designed to learn, collaborate, and even compete with other digital personalities in real time, creating dynamic and unpredictable experiences for its audience.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CHADAI 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 USD
$--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 CHADAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م--