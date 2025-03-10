什么是CGAI (CGAI)

CGAI (Confidential Generative AI) is an innovative AI framework designed to empower users to create, train, and deploy AI agents that adapt, execute actions, and interact based on real-time information. With a strong focus on privacy, CGAI utilizes GhostDrive© and Filecoin for secure data management and client-side encryption, ensuring users maintain full ownership and control of their data. CGAI introduces a decentralized AI ecosystem where users can monetize AI agents by leasing or recruiting agents to tackle complex workflows, integrating seamlessly with Web2 and Web3 environments. The platform supports predefined automations, multi-agent systems, and tokenized datasets, allowing users to enhance productivity and generate value. Key utilities include: - AI-as-a-Service for creating content (images, videos, audio). - Secure tokenization and decentralized storage of files. - Integration with blockchain ecosystems like TON and Solana. CGAI's mission is to drive a collaborative AI economy where agents continuously evolve, innovate, and deliver real-world impact.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

CGAI (CGAI) 资源 官网