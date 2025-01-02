Cerebrum DAO 价格 (NEURON)
今天 Cerebrum DAO (NEURON) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 13.54M USD。NEURON 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cerebrum DAO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 106.44K USD
- Cerebrum DAO 当天价格变化为 +10.97%
- 其循环供应量为 17.40B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NEURON兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NEURON 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cerebrum DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Cerebrum DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Cerebrum DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Cerebrum DAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+10.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|+33.16%
|60天
|$ 0
|+265.63%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cerebrum DAO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.80%
+10.97%
+67.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Cerebrum DAO implements novel funding mechanisms designed to traverse the so-called "Valley of Death" in brain research. We utilize community-based funding throughout all stages of development, from the inception of research to the point where medications or diagnostic products are ready for clinical implementation. With 86 billion neurons in the human brain, each NEURON token represents a neuron in our brain and serves as the cognitive essence and neural blueprint within the Cerebrum DAO ecosystem. The NEURON tokens are earned by contributing work, data, IP, or funds to fuel the growth of Cerebrum DAO. The main goal for the creation of the NEURON token is to provide a truly decentralized governance model and sustainable growth of Cerebrum DAO’s network. That means creating an equally attractive network to contributors, entities, enterprises, service providers and the wider community. The NEURON token will be issued as a governance token. The NEURON token has four primary governance uses: - Voting on which IP projects receive funding from Cerebrum DAO - Voting on the terms under which each project can receive funds - Voting on key Cerebrum DAO governance matters (e.g. compensation policy, funding events, key strategic partnerships, governance board memberships, etc.) - Voting on Cerebrum DAO treasury management policies The NEURON token is initially deployed on the Ethereum Mainnet as an ERC-20 token. The choice of Ethereum Mainnet as our deployed chain is intentional. Leveraging Ethereum’s robust developer community, established ecosystem, and widespread adoption provide a solid foundation for the NEURON token’s initial phase
