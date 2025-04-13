Cerebrum 价格 (CBM)
今天 Cerebrum (CBM) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 175.02K USD。CBM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cerebrum 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Cerebrum 当天价格变化为 +0.39%
- 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CBM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CBM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cerebrum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Cerebrum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Cerebrum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Cerebrum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|-69.42%
|60天
|$ 0
|-78.87%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cerebrum 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.50%
+0.39%
-27.28%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Introducing Cerebrum: a powerful ecosystem for Agentic AI, built on three core components: AI Agent Builder: Build, Customize, or Integrate Cerebrum's AI Agent Builder lets you create intelligent agents your way. Build from the ground up, customize existing templates, or bring your own agent (BYOA) like Deep Pavlov or ElizaOS. This component provides the foundation for your AI workforce, offering flexibility and control over agent creation. Hugging Face & Custom Tools: Open-Source Power and Data Access Cerebrum seamlessly integrates with Hugging Face, granting your agents access to the largest library of open-source Large Language Models (LLMs). This unlocks advanced AI capabilities, from natural language processing to code generation. Additionally, a custom framework enables agents to interact with your local data and live web data, expanding their knowledge and reach. Decentralized Hosting: Cost-Effective and Community-Powered Cerebrum's decentralized model hosting network distributes the computational load of running LLMs. Users contribute their devices, earning money while powering the network. This approach significantly reduces costs compared to traditional cloud services and makes powerful AI more accessible.
