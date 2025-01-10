CELLULA 价格 (CELA)
今天 CELLULA (CELA) 的实时价格为 0.02111108 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.31M USD。CELA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CELLULA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.26M USD
- CELLULA 当天价格变化为 -5.51%
- 其循环供应量为 62.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CELA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CELA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CELLULA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00123174041051182。
在过去30天内，CELLULA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0083576464。
在过去60天内，CELLULA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CELLULA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00123174041051182
|-5.51%
|30天
|$ -0.0083576464
|-39.58%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CELLULA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.40%
-5.51%
-7.97%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is Cellula? Cellula is pioneering a programmable incentive layer that is transforming asset issuance on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem by third party projects building out their digital asset tokenomics distribution. At the core of Cellula's innovation is its virtual Proof-of-Work (vPOW) consensus mechanism, which combines principles from Conway's Game of Life, Variable Rate GDAs Algorithm, and Game Theory. What Is the CELA Token? $CELA is central to the Cellula ecosystem, serving as a multifaceted asset that fuels BitLife and facilitates staking participation. The design of $CELA ensures that as the Cellula ecosystem expands, its utility value increases, aligning the interests of token holders, and the team. The utility of the $CELA token will be introduced in different stages of Cellula, including but not limited to the following functions: * Minting BitLife: BitMiners can spend a certain amount of $CELA to mint their 4x4 BitLife; only BitMiners can mint 4x4 BitLife. * Charging BitLife: Users who hold BitLife will need to use $CELA to charge in order to gain $esCELA. * Staking Rewards: Users can stake $CELA in the $CELA staking pool, BitMiners can stake to earn BitLife minting rights, BitAgent can stake to earn BitLife selling rights. Additionally, the Cellula team is exploring more ways to enhance the utility of $CELA, increasing its value and incentive for users.
