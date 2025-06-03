什么是Cellex (CELLEX)

Cellex is a decentralized launch platform designed to enable transparent and structured token distribution. By using a unique system of time-locked Cells organized into Clusters, Cellex ensures fair access for all participants while preventing sniping and early dumping. Projects can define their own launch parameters, including pricing, unlock schedules, and market cap targets, allowing for customizable and secure token launches. Built on Ethereum with future Solana integration planned, Cellex provides both builders and investors with a predictable, tamper-proof, and equitable launch environment.

Cellex (CELLEX) 资源 白皮书 官网