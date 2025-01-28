CeDeFiAi 价格 (CDFI)
今天 CeDeFiAi (CDFI) 的实时价格为 0.085405 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CDFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CeDeFiAi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.55K USD
- CeDeFiAi 当天价格变化为 -2.29%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CDFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CDFI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CeDeFiAi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00201039661066811。
在过去30天内，CeDeFiAi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0283855730。
在过去60天内，CeDeFiAi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0514720135。
在过去90天内，CeDeFiAi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.135180405631518。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00201039661066811
|-2.29%
|30天
|$ +0.0283855730
|+33.24%
|60天
|$ -0.0514720135
|-60.26%
|90天
|$ -0.135180405631518
|-61.28%
CeDeFiAi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.75%
-2.29%
-10.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CeDeFiAi, abbreviated as CDFI.AI, is a revolutionary platform designed to address the fragmentation in the crypto markets. Its primary purpose is to streamline complex processes and enhance the efficiency of capital for crypto enthusiasts, making cryptocurrency management less daunting and more efficient. The platform functions as a unified interface that amalgamates diverse crypto financial products, simplifying the tracking and management of investment and trading opportunities. It's not limited to a single blockchain. Instead, it aggregates multiple blockchains, DApps, lending protocols, DEXes, centralized exchanges, and in the pipeline are NFT aggregators. CDFI.AI is in the process of integrating AI-support, an AI educational program, and AI-personalized recommendations. These tools are designed to facilitate smarter investment choices. Beyond merely tracking balances across both centralized and decentralized platforms, users can manage their assets efficiently, thanks to the platform’s inception by a crypto trader for traders and investors. The utility of the platform extends to its native token, CDFi. Users can stake the CDFI.AI token to access the platform's paid features. Upon staking, the token is locked for a designated period, possibly incurring a small usage fee. Token holders can also stake their tokens to enjoy shares from the platform's income pools, which are designed to motivate investors to HODL. Moreover, token holders can partake in platform decision-making, ensuring the ongoing evolution and integration within the platform. In conclusion, CeDeFiAi is more than just a platform; it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency management. By integrating multiple blockchains, exchanges, and financial products into a single interface, CDFI.AI is set to redefine how individuals and organizations manage their crypto assets.
