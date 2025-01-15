什么是CatzCoin (CATZ)

Launched on 1 May 2021 by a team based in Australia, CatzCoin ($CATZ) is a community token that connects cat fans from all over the world. CatzCoin will focus on the development of a number of cat related initiatives as detailed out in the roadmap. There is no pre-sale, no investor, and no pre-mine. Furthermore, the initial project liquidity has been locked on Unicrypt. So from the beginning, $CATZ has been a product built for cat lovers. Our motto is “by the Catz, for the Catz” and always will be. Central to the Catz mission is the goal of helping out homeless cats. Over the next 30 months, CatzCoin will be donating 5% of the total coin supply to charities that support homeless cats. CATZ holders will have the right to pick and select the charities to which the tokens will be distributed. Over the coming months and years, CatzCoin has a detailed roadmap that they plan to execute on. Key projects include a NFT tradeable platform, homeless cat charity donations, influencer collaborations, creation of a CatzSwap De-Fi platform, and eventually a Meme ETF.

CatzCoin (CATZ) 资源 官网