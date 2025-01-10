CatWifCap 价格 (CWC)
今天 CatWifCap (CWC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 139.11K USD。CWC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CatWifCap 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.52K USD
- CatWifCap 当天价格变化为 +3.66%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CWC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CWC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CatWifCap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CatWifCap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CatWifCap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CatWifCap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.66%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CatWifCap 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.08%
+3.66%
-11.83%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CWC (CatWifCap) is a fun and creative token powered by the Efrogs community and built on the Linea blockchain. It’s more than just a memecoin—it represents the excitement, teamwork, and imagination of a passionate group of people who love to innovate together. CWC recently made a big achievement as the third memecoin to reach Nile Exchange, a major milestone that shows its growing popularity and strong community support. This success highlights the power of the Efrogs community in driving new ideas and making them successful. The token isn’t just about fun—it also opens doors to rewards, special events, and creative projects. CWC gives its holders a chance to be part of something bigger, whether you’re into collecting, trading, or simply enjoying the playful vibe of the Efrogs. It’s designed to be easy to use and exciting for everyone. Built on the Linea blockchain, CWC takes advantage of its fast and secure technology. This makes the token easy to trade while staying reliable and scalable as more people join the ecosystem. The Efrogs community has infused the token with their lively spirit, making it stand out as both innovative and enjoyable. Getting listed on Nile Exchange is a big step for CWC, showing it’s not just another token but a growing and fun force in the memecoin world. This success proves how a strong and creative community like the Efrogs can turn ideas into reality and push the boundaries of what’s possible on community building.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
