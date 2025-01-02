CatGPT 价格 (CATGPT)
今天 CatGPT (CATGPT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 797.70K USD。CATGPT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CatGPT 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.78K USD
- CatGPT 当天价格变化为 +10.48%
- 其循环供应量为 4.83B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CATGPT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CATGPT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CatGPT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CatGPT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CatGPT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CatGPT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+10.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|-25.24%
|60天
|$ 0
|-6.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CatGPT 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.00%
+10.48%
+10.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CatGPT is a unique community token project that serves not only as a token but also as the soul companion of the community. CatGPT is a virtual cat equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, inspired by humans' deep affection for pet cats and the pursuit of artificial intelligence technology. Its core function is to serve as the community's assistant and customer service. Whenever community members need help, CatGPT appears promptly, answering questions and providing support with its wise and friendly language. However, CatGPT's capabilities extend beyond this; through continuous learning, it adapts to the specific needs of the community, becoming an omnipresent community universal robot. As CatGPT evolves, it takes on more roles: from game guides to organizers of community activities, and even a virtual pet on certain occasions. Through its unique interactive approach, CatGPT enhances the connections between community members, making the atmosphere on the chatai platform more lively and enjoyable. Over time, CatGPT has become an indispensable part of the community, making it warmer and more inclusive. The CatGPT token serves as a means for community members to express gratitude, reward contributions, or exchange value, fostering mutual support and growth within the community.
