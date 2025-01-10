CATA BSC 价格 ($CATA)
今天 CATA BSC ($CATA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 10.01K USD。$CATA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CATA BSC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.36 USD
- CATA BSC 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 420.00T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $CATA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $CATA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CATA BSC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CATA BSC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CATA BSC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CATA BSC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-13.20%
|60天
|$ 0
|+0.22%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CATA BSC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-0.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CATA is a lively, community-driven crypto project that brings the fun and charm of viral cat culture into the blockchain world. With CATA, you're not just investing in another token—you’re joining a passionate community of crypto enthusiasts who share a love for cats and decentralized finance. Inspired by the global success of meme-based tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, CATA aims to replicate that viral momentum by tapping into the ever-popular world of cats. The project is designed to grow organically through social engagement, meme sharing, and a strong "based" community ethos. CATA is more than just a token—it’s a movement that connects crypto and meme culture while creating value for its community. Through its unique combination of humor, cat love, and community-focused development, CATA has the potential to become the next viral hit in the crypto space, reaching millions across the globe.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 $CATA 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 $CATA 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 $CATA 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 $CATA 兑换 USD
$--
|1 $CATA 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 $CATA 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 $CATA 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 $CATA 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 $CATA 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 $CATA 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 $CATA 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 $CATA 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $CATA 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 $CATA 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 $CATA 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 $CATA 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 $CATA 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 $CATA 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 $CATA 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 $CATA 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 $CATA 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 $CATA 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 $CATA 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 $CATA 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 $CATA 兑换 MAD
.د.م--