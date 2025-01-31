Castle Of Blackwater 价格 (COBE)
今天 Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) 的实时价格为 0.03194699 USD。目前其市值为 $ 238.90K USD。COBE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Castle Of Blackwater 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 63.56K USD
- Castle Of Blackwater 当天价格变化为 +11.63%
- 其循环供应量为 7.47M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 COBE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COBE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Castle Of Blackwater 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00332733。
在过去30天内，Castle Of Blackwater 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0094519674。
在过去60天内，Castle Of Blackwater 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0168706239。
在过去90天内，Castle Of Blackwater 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.02634800001306797。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00332733
|+11.63%
|30天
|$ -0.0094519674
|-29.58%
|60天
|$ -0.0168706239
|-52.80%
|90天
|$ -0.02634800001306797
|-45.19%
Castle Of Blackwater 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.25%
+11.63%
-14.66%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Castle of Blackwater is a 2D, action packed, social deduction game with a magical web3 twist. Backed by Merit Circle and 2 years in the making, Castle of Blackwater aims to redefine how web3 technologies can enhance social-based gaming. In this intense game of trust and betrayal, up to 15 strangers are trapped in a castle of danger and deception, with a mission to complete tasks and escape with their lives. Some will work together, forming bonds and strong alliances. Others will pretend and deceive, with their own interests at heart. Each player will receive a unique role, belonging to one of three factions, with abilities to support their playstyle. Using these special powers, as well as their own deductive reasoning, players must uncover those working against them before getting eliminated themselves. Alive players can utilise many of the in-game tools to help them put together the pieces of the puzzle. Dead players will have the opportunity to collect and spend souls, buying mighty power-ups that can help turn the tide for their team from beyond the grave. The COBE token is the premium currency in the CoB ecosystem, being used to purchase characters, land and top-tier cosmetics.
