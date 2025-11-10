Carrot is a liquid yield bearing token backed by a mix of stablecoins. Deposited stablecoins earn yield from a number of different strategies on Solana, including lending aggregation between Kamino, MarginFi, and Drift. The earned yield accrues value back to the token price and is designed to have steady growth (like an LST/SOL pair) without taking on any price speculation or liquidation risks.

One of our primary motivators in issuing a tokenized yield aggregator is that your stablecoin lending activity now remains in your wallet/custody as an asset, is more tax efficient and is composable with the DeFi ecosystem at large.