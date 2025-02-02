Carrot by Puffer 价格 (CARROT)
今天 Carrot by Puffer (CARROT) 的实时价格为 0.685656 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CARROT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Carrot by Puffer 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.86K USD
- Carrot by Puffer 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CARROT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CARROT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Carrot by Puffer 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Carrot by Puffer 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Carrot by Puffer 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Carrot by Puffer 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Carrot by Puffer 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
### What is $CARROT? $CARROT is an ERC-20 token replacing off-chain Puffer Points in Season 2. Earned via staking, liquidity, and gauge voting, $CARROT will convert to $PUFFER tokens at a set rate after Season 2. ### What is the $CARROT tokenomics? The total supply of CARROT tokens is capped at 100 million, with dynamic bi-weekly emissions based on the community-voted governance gauges. Rewards get allocated proportionally to gauge support. ### What is the $CARROT tokens rewards distribution mechanism? Community governance and gauge voting drive the $CARROT token rewards distribution mechanism. vePUFFER holders participate in bi-weekly voting to allocate voting power to specific gauges, such as liquidity pools or protocol integrations. After the conclusion of the voting epoch, the reward epoch starts where vePUFFER holders, pufETH holders, and liquidity providers can claim their $CARROT tokens (with a 30-day vesting cliff) these rewards will be proportionally distributed based on how the voting power is allocated. ### Where Can I Buy CARROT? CARROT is available for trading on Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/tokens/ethereum/0x282a69142bac47855c3fbe1693fcc4ba3b4d5ed6 ### How are $CARROT rewards claimed, and what is the 30-day cliff period? $CARROT rewards are claimable anytime during the reward epoch or up to one year after Season 2. Claimed tokens have a 30-day lock period before withdrawal, with each claim resetting the timer.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 CARROT 兑换 AUD
A$1.0970496
|1 CARROT 兑换 GBP
￡0.5485248
|1 CARROT 兑换 EUR
€0.65822976
|1 CARROT 兑换 USD
$0.685656
|1 CARROT 兑换 MYR
RM3.0511692
|1 CARROT 兑换 TRY
₺24.4779192
|1 CARROT 兑换 JPY
¥106.40009808
|1 CARROT 兑换 RUB
₽67.58511192
|1 CARROT 兑换 INR
₹59.35038336
|1 CARROT 兑换 IDR
Rp11,240.26049664
|1 CARROT 兑换 PHP
₱40.05602352
|1 CARROT 兑换 EGP
￡E.34.43364432
|1 CARROT 兑换 BRL
R$4.00423104
|1 CARROT 兑换 CAD
C$0.9942012
|1 CARROT 兑换 BDT
৳83.7185976
|1 CARROT 兑换 NGN
₦1,059.74305704
|1 CARROT 兑换 UAH
₴28.626138
|1 CARROT 兑换 VES
Bs39.768048
|1 CARROT 兑换 PKR
Rs191.469438
|1 CARROT 兑换 KZT
₸355.81432464
|1 CARROT 兑换 THB
฿23.1751728
|1 CARROT 兑换 TWD
NT$22.58550864
|1 CARROT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.62394696
|1 CARROT 兑换 HKD
HK$5.34126024
|1 CARROT 兑换 MAD
.د.م6.8908428