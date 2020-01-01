Capybara Nation（BARA）信息

Capybara Nation merges the excitement of Web3 gaming with the simplicity of Telegram. Powered by cutting-edge blockchain technology, it makes decentralized gaming fun, accessible, and rewarding for everyone.

Leveraging Telegram’s massive user base, Capybara Nation is here to onboard the masses into Web3. The game combines strategic upgrades with community-driven gameplay, allowing players to earn in-game coins, level up their quest cards, and maximize profits. Invite friends to unlock special tasks and reap additional rewards, making collaboration the heart of the game.