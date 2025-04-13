Camille 价格 (CAMILLE)
今天 Camille (CAMILLE) 的实时价格为 0.063178 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.33M USD。CAMILLE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Camille 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Camille 当天价格变化为 +0.88%
- 其循环供应量为 21.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CAMILLE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CAMILLE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Camille 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00055371。
在过去30天内，Camille 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0185027639。
在过去60天内，Camille 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Camille 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00055371
|+0.88%
|30天
|$ -0.0185027639
|-29.28%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Camille 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.44%
+0.88%
-5.68%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Camille is an AI agent built to simplify DeFi decisions, automatically detecting and analyzing a user’s positions across multiple DEXs and chains. Powered by Datai Network and real-time on-chain data, it delivers personalized yield strategies, from low-risk growth to short-term market plays. This AI Agent has real utility, and offers to its users a uniquely advanced way to access onchain data insights to help keep them informed and leveraging market analytics and dynamics to optimize their portfolios. Function: In the First Version Current (V1) to be launched in March 2025, users will get access to: - Portfolio Analysis: Gathers user pool data and compares performance against market metrics. - LLM-Driven Recommendations: Evaluates pool trends (APY, IL, ROI) daily, assigning a recommendation score with insight tags (e.g., “Above Market Average,” “Most Volatile”). - Automated Updates: Uses historical data snapshots to refine suggestions. In the upcoming version (V2), users will be able to access (with earlier access for $CAMILLE holders): - Advanced Pool Discovery: Beyond exact token pairs, Camille will find “similar” pools based on risk profiles and token attributes. - DeFi Smart Wallet Tracking: for copy-trading services - Customized Strategies: More nuanced approaches aligned with individual risk tolerance and broader market context. - Trade Execution: Beyond optimizing portfolio and findings gem pools, users will be able to execute Camille’s recommendations in one click
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 VND
₫1,619.947098
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 AUD
A$0.10045302
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 GBP
￡0.04801528
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 EUR
€0.05559664
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 USD
$0.063178
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 MYR
RM0.27924676
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 TRY
₺2.40455468
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 JPY
¥9.06667478
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 RUB
₽5.25514604
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 INR
₹5.43078088
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 IDR
Rp1,052.96624548
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 KRW
₩89.7411901
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 PHP
₱3.61251804
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 EGP
￡E.3.23976784
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 BRL
R$0.37022308
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 CAD
C$0.08718564
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 BDT
৳7.6603325
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 NGN
₦100.44164796
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 UAH
₴2.60988318
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 VES
Bs4.485638
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 PKR
Rs17.67657262
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 KZT
₸32.58215816
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 THB
฿2.11456766
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 TWD
NT$2.04507186
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 AED
د.إ0.23186326
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.05117418
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.4896295
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.58629184
|1 CAMILLE 兑换 MXN
$1.2825134