CakeBot 价格 (CAKEBOT)
今天 CakeBot (CAKEBOT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。CAKEBOT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
CakeBot 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.73 USD
- CakeBot 当天价格变化为 +0.34%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CAKEBOT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CAKEBOT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，CakeBot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，CakeBot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，CakeBot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，CakeBot 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.34%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.63%
|60天
|$ 0
|+2.52%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CakeBot 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.05%
+0.34%
-4.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Cakebot is a dynamic Telegram bot that revolutionizes the way users interact with decentralized finance (DeFi), specifically tailored to the Pancakeswap platform. At its core, Cakebot is designed with a strong focus on user experience. It features an intuitive interface with clear, comprehensive dashboards for each function, ensuring users can easily navigate and make well-informed decisions with all vital metrics at their fingertips. Among its standout features, Cakebot includes multi-wallet fast swaps, allowing users to swiftly exchange tokens across different wallets. It also boasts advanced capabilities like token sniping and presale sniping, providing users with the edge in securing new and potentially lucrative tokens. For more structured trading, it offers buy and sell limit orders, enabling users to automate their trading strategies. Additionally, Cakebot provides a copy trading feature, allowing users to mirror the trades of successful investors, and a profit and loss analysis tool, helping them to track their investment performance accurately. Its token scanner is another key feature, offering real-time insights into various tokens, aiding users in making timely and informed investment decisions. Overall, Cakebot is a comprehensive tool for anyone looking to delve deeper into the DeFi space, offering a range of features to navigate the complexities of decentralized finance on platforms like Pancakeswap.
