Cainam（CAINAM）信息

Cainam Ventures (“Cainam”), based in Manhattan NY is pioneering the onramp to autonomous digital asset trading. Leveraging the cutting edge power of artificial intelligence, LLM, and best in class data analytics, we accelerate the time it takes for investors to optimize their digital capital portfolio construction strategies. Cainam deploys a refined agentic automation trading capability that seamlessly integrates and begins working across leading Web3 infrastructures, digital exchanges, social media ecosystems, extracting and analyzing real-time market signals in order to take advantage of market volatility and digital asset derivatives.