Cadence Protocol 价格 (CAD)
今天 Cadence Protocol (CAD) 的实时价格为 0.00347928 USD。目前其市值为 $ 109.15K USD。CAD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cadence Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 130.85 USD
- Cadence Protocol 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 31.37M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CAD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CAD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cadence Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Cadence Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008395133。
在过去60天内，Cadence Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0009925996。
在过去90天内，Cadence Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.08425810341616703。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0008395133
|-24.12%
|60天
|$ +0.0009925996
|+28.53%
|90天
|$ -0.08425810341616703
|-96.03%
Cadence Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+208.17%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Cadence Protocol is an intent-centric perpetuals aggregator first launching as the flagship perpetuals protocol on Canto that will be the most capital-efficient use of liquidity by integrating Real World Assets (RWAs), Contract-Secured Revenue (CSR), and Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs). This protocol will be integrated into Cadence's intent-based execution network, Symphony. Cadence, powered by Symphony, will tackle liquidity fragmentation and redefine DApp user experience to revolutionize the DeFi ecosystem. Cadence Protocol has four founders with extensive expertise in the Web3 industry building DeFi aggregation systems, production-level smart contracts, general message passing, and cross-chain communication.
