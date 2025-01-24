什么是Cadence Protocol (CAD)

Cadence Protocol is an intent-centric perpetuals aggregator first launching as the flagship perpetuals protocol on Canto that will be the most capital-efficient use of liquidity by integrating Real World Assets (RWAs), Contract-Secured Revenue (CSR), and Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs). This protocol will be integrated into Cadence's intent-based execution network, Symphony. Cadence, powered by Symphony, will tackle liquidity fragmentation and redefine DApp user experience to revolutionize the DeFi ecosystem. Cadence Protocol has four founders with extensive expertise in the Web3 industry building DeFi aggregation systems, production-level smart contracts, general message passing, and cross-chain communication.

