ByteNext（BNU）信息

ByteNext aims to build up the AvatarArt platform to support art creators worldwide to make their paintings become NFT on Binance Smart Chain, conduct auctions and transactions globally. AvatarArt will be a pioneer in bringing real values in life to the NFT space. Use-Cases of $BNU tokens:

-Payment: Token BNU is used as the main payment means and to pay for transaction fees in the AvatarArt platform. -Advertising: Artists can buy placements to put their works on in 3D virtual reality exhibitions. -Authorization: Token BNU is used to pay authors for their authorization rights whenever a transaction is done successfully. -Staking/Farming: Users can use LP tokens to do farming with NFT in pools and get rewards. -Voting: Users can use tokens to vote and evaluate NFT works in the system. -Governance: Users have the right to vote for important changes of ByteNext by holding BNU.