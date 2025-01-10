什么是Butterfly Ai (FLY)

ButterFly AI redefines how users connect with decentralized applications (dApps) by offering a secure, connectionless solution that fundamentally changes blockchain interactions. Our platform provides a seamless experience for users looking to claim revenue sharing, stake tokens, and engage in Leaderboard Play-to-Earn (P2E) games—eliminating the need for repeated wallet authorizations and mitigating the risks associated with traditional connection methods. ButterFly AI introduces an innovative proof-of-ownership mechanism for connecting to dApps. Instead of conventional wallet connections that require direct authorizations, users send a nominal transaction (0.0001 ETH) to a unique address generated by ButterFly. This transaction acts as an authorization that only the wallet owner can perform, ensuring that the user remains in full control of their assets while securely interacting with the platform. This process significantly enhances user security and convenience by reducing the vulnerabilities associated with typical wallet connections.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Butterfly Ai (FLY) 资源 官网