Burr Governance Token(BURR)信息

BurrBear has built a novel DEX offering;

-Multi Stable Pools for the classic USD:USD type trades

-Our novel Burr Pools that are 20x more capital efficient for stablecoins (any kind of stablecoin backed by currencies, commodities, on-chain synthetic, anything tokenized or tracking market pricing from off chain etc).

-Classic Generalized Pool (multi token constant product) for generalized token trades.