BurnVault Cash(BURN)信息

Burn the Token and Unlock the Vault. BurnVault Cash is an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the Abstract Chain, designed to incentivize token burning and reward long-term holders. By leveraging a unique token-burning mechanism, BurnVault Cash allows users to burn $BURN tokens to own $VAULT dividends, with ETH rewards are continuously distributed based on the $VAULT dividend holding ratio.