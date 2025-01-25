什么是BunnyPark (BP)

Deployed on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BunnyPark is an novel and secure decentralized application ,full of opportunities and enjoyments. The developer friendliness and openness of BunnyPark enables it be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. It supports more than DEX, oracle machines, NFTs, liquidity proof of work, loan and insurance among other common features, but as well allows to quickly build and flexibly assemble distributed applications (Dapps) of any forms via universal developer protocol. BunnyPark platform, as the only blockchain platform that replaces tokens with NFTs as the governance rights, acquires exclusive copyright NFTs by burning BP tokens and applies them for ecosystem construction. The open network will support the creation and distribution of customized NFTs basing on traditional and innovative DeFi contents in finance, gaming, film and television, music, esport, and streaming media among others. This shall the perfect presentation of NFTs application in blockchain.

