BuildAI 价格 (BUILD)
今天 BuildAI (BUILD) 的实时价格为 0.301935 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.66M USD。BUILD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BuildAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 42.65K USD
- BuildAI 当天价格变化为 +62.10%
- 其循环供应量为 8.87M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BUILD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BUILD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BuildAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.115666。
在过去30天内，BuildAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1026524953。
在过去60天内，BuildAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +9.0075184905。
在过去90天内，BuildAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.26046380418546601。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.115666
|+62.10%
|30天
|$ -0.1026524953
|-33.99%
|60天
|$ +9.0075184905
|+2,983.26%
|90天
|$ +0.26046380418546601
|+628.06%
BuildAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.56%
+62.10%
+13.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
At the heart of BuildAI lies a robust blend of cutting-edge technologies, meticulously crafted to streamline the process of Telegram bot development. From AI-driven algorithms to seamless integration with Telegram's platform, our technology stack is designed to empower users with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility. Artificial Intelligence (AI): BuildAI leverages the power of AI to simplify bot creation and enhance functionality. Through advanced algorithms, our platform offers features such as natural language processing (NLP) for chatbots, image recognition for visual content, and predictive analytics for personalized interactions. By harnessing AI, users can automate tasks, personalize user experiences, and unlock new levels of innovation in bot development. User-Friendly Interface: Central to BuildAI technology is its intuitive user interface, designed to cater to users of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a complete novice, our platform offers a seamless experience with drag-and-drop functionality, customizable templates, and real-time previews. With simplicity at its core, BuildAI empowers users to bring their bot ideas to life with ease. Integration with Telegram: BuildAI seamlessly integrates with Telegram's platform, allowing users to deploy their bots directly within the messaging app. Through Telegram's APIs and developer tools, BuildAI facilitates seamless communication between bots and users, enabling real-time interactions, message delivery, and data synchronization. With instant access to Telegram's vast user base, BuildAI ensures maximum reach and engagement for your bots. Cloud Infrastructure: BuildAIis built on a scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for users. With cloud-based storage, computing resources, and deployment capabilities, our platform enables users to scale their bots effortlessly to meet growing demands.
