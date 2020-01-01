Bugs Bunny（BUGS）信息

The Bugs Bunny Token ($BUGS) was born out of a shared vision among a group of crypto enthusiasts who are drawn together by their love of the childhood cartoon show „Looney Tunes“ and crypto. With this new cryptocurrency, the main character of the popular childhood series comes back to life and brings all his joy and nostalgia under the stressful life of a crypto investor. To that end, the currency manages to achieve price growth due to its large community and appeal, putting its followers financially in a great direction.

The max supply of the token is exactly 100.00.000 and total supply is 60.548.000. By providing an extremely low market cap and low token supply, the team aims to reward early investors with huge price increases over the coming years.