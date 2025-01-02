Bugna 价格 (BGA)
今天 Bugna (BGA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 314.64K USD。BGA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bugna 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 540.02 USD
- Bugna 当天价格变化为 -0.30%
- 其循环供应量为 47.04B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BGA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BGA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bugna 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bugna 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bugna 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bugna 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|-13.90%
|60天
|$ 0
|-3.82%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bugna 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.94%
-0.30%
+27.48%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bugna Coin is an advanced blockchain project that focuses on building a decentralized and sustainable ecosystem. As the first memecoin built on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin leverages this innovative technology to provide secure and transparent financial solutions. Unlike typical cryptocurrencies, Bugna Coin is part of a broader ecosystem that includes NFTs, gaming, and smart contract support. By integrating these elements, Bugna Coin aims to offer a unique experience for users, combining entertainment and utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. One of the standout features of Bugna Coin is its focus on NFTs and gaming, creating a dynamic ecosystem where users can engage with digital assets in multiple ways. Through the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, Bugna Coin supports an array of financial and entertainment services. Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs, participate in gaming experiences, and utilize Bugna Coin in various decentralized financial operations, all within a secure and cost-effective environment. As the first memecoin on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin emphasizes community-driven growth and interaction. The memecoin aspect adds a fun and engaging layer to the project, attracting users from various backgrounds, including gaming and NFT enthusiasts. With fast transaction speeds and low fees, Bugna Coin ensures that users can participate in the ecosystem with ease, whether through gaming, NFTs, or smart contract-powered financial tools. In addition to its technical advantages, Bugna Coin's broader ecosystem is designed to create long-term value for its community. Users can engage in staking, farming, and other decentralized activities to grow their assets while also enjoying the entertainment aspects brought by the NFT and gaming sectors. The development team is also committed to education, helping users better understand blockchain technology and how it can be applied to everyday life. With a long-term vision, Bugna Coin not only focuses on delivering short-term products and services but also aims to build a strong and sustainable user base. The project actively seeks strategic partnerships and continues to expand its ecosystem, positioning Bugna Coin as a unique and notable blockchain project that bridges the gap between memecoins, NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance.
