Buddha 价格 (BUDDHA)
今天 Buddha (BUDDHA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 75.41K USD。BUDDHA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Buddha 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.41 USD
- Buddha 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 100.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BUDDHA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BUDDHA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Buddha 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Buddha 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Buddha 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Buddha 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-46.38%
|60天
|$ 0
|-25.82%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Buddha 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-2.64%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
In an era where technology and spirituality converge, Buddha Coin represents an extraordinary cryptocurrency initiative. Crafted with the intent to unite people through benevolence and community, Buddha Coin seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on culture. Rooted in ancient Buddhist principles, this coin offers a decentralized ecosystem built upon the core values of Harmony, Enlightenment, and Stewardship. Buddha Coin doesn't just aim to be a cryptocurrency; it aspires to be a beacon of mindfulness and ethical living in the digital age. It encourages not only thoughtful giving but also a pursuit of higher values. By seamlessly merging the blockchain with mindful living, it paves the way for a kinder, more interconnected world that actively supports global good. We recognize that the cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, but it often lacks the spiritual and ethical considerations essential for true contentment. Buddha Coin was conceived to bridge this gap by harmoniously merging the transformative potential of crypto with the profound wisdom of Buddhist philosophy. Our mission is clear: to create a one-of-a-kind digital currency that artfully blends traditional values with modern prosperity. More than just a meme, Buddha Coin is a powerful tool for personal growth. It seeks to infuse the rapidly evolving digital landscape with spiritual and ethical considerations, advocating for the integration of eternal wisdom and modern prosperity. With Buddha Coin, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional finance, towards a world where financial well-being is intricately linked to the enrichment of our inner selves and the betterment of humanity as a whole.
