BTAF token 价格 (BTAF)
今天 BTAF token (BTAF) 的实时价格为 0.054874 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BTAF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BTAF token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.52K USD
- BTAF token 当天价格变化为 -0.32%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BTAF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BTAF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BTAF token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00018149680184846。
在过去30天内，BTAF token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0028475051。
在过去60天内，BTAF token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0057709668。
在过去90天内，BTAF token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00808932696175988。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00018149680184846
|-0.32%
|30天
|$ -0.0028475051
|-5.18%
|60天
|$ -0.0057709668
|-10.51%
|90天
|$ -0.00808932696175988
|-12.84%
BTAF token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.03%
-0.32%
-3.23%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BTAF token is the native utility token for BitcoinTAF.com. The goal is to create global DeFi ecosystems that allow the purchase of digital products securely, easily, and quickly with minimal fees. BitcoinTAF will supply a safe and secure platform for token holders to use tokens to access products; creating savings by utilizing faster transactions from many global payment systems and reducing costs on transactions fees by using the BTAF tokens instead of fiat or other credit payment systems. It endeavours to provide more opportunities for cryptocurrency holders, traders, and users to be able to access products without the uncertainty of financial fiat delay and denial issues. Its decentralized approach ensures quicker, cheaper transactions, greater efficiency, and increased transparency. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, BTAF is also positioned for the future with endless possibilities in the DeFi, Metaverse, and NFT age to connect with projects that desire alternative funding options and want to use the utility BTAF token on their platforms. Since 2016 Bitcoin Trend & Forecast (“BitcoinTAF”) has been one of the most trusted sources for thousands of traders who look to the company to provide training, technical trend data, and fundamental research reports at every skill level. BTAF token is the brainchild of one of its founders, Marius Landman, who wanted to supply the world with an easier, more robust and secure way to pay for digital goods and services. BTAF is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with several pairs currently available on Pancakeswap and DexTools : https://www.dextools.io/app/en/bnb/pair-explorer/0x7ac443da58259a664e9bb7f4c85ed913d222a8ee https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0xcAE3d82D63e2b0094bc959752993D3D3743B5D08 Check out the website www.btaftoken.io for more information.
|1 BTAF 兑换 AUD
A$0.08834714
|1 BTAF 兑换 GBP
￡0.04499668
|1 BTAF 兑换 EUR
€0.05322778
|1 BTAF 兑换 USD
$0.054874
|1 BTAF 兑换 MYR
RM0.246933
|1 BTAF 兑换 TRY
₺1.94418582
|1 BTAF 兑换 JPY
¥8.57515998
|1 BTAF 兑换 RUB
₽5.62239004
|1 BTAF 兑换 INR
₹4.75099092
|1 BTAF 兑换 IDR
Rp899.57362656
|1 BTAF 兑换 PHP
₱3.2128727
|1 BTAF 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.75577228
|1 BTAF 兑换 BRL
R$0.3347314
|1 BTAF 兑换 CAD
C$0.07901856
|1 BTAF 兑换 BDT
৳6.667191
|1 BTAF 兑换 NGN
₦85.47338862
|1 BTAF 兑换 UAH
₴2.31074414
|1 BTAF 兑换 VES
Bs2.963196
|1 BTAF 兑换 PKR
Rs15.29777372
|1 BTAF 兑换 KZT
₸29.12602172
|1 BTAF 兑换 THB
฿1.89479922
|1 BTAF 兑换 TWD
NT$1.80480586
|1 BTAF 兑换 CHF
Fr0.04993534
|1 BTAF 兑换 HKD
HK$0.42691972
|1 BTAF 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.55093496