什么是BrutalSol (BRUTE)

BrutalSol is a Monopoly inspired on-chain GameFi board game. It works with player minting cities, collecting and paying rent, passing checkpoints of Jail, Tax authority & bunkers - all with the roll of a dice to travel the board. The players can permanently burn their minted units to reclaim its base cost (-5% transaction fee) — eliminating “rug” risk and preserving capital. $Brute is BrutalSol's utility token for which we are continuing to enhance usage of. Game Currency: SOL is currently used to mint cities, pay board transaction fees. $Brute will be used to purchase the upcoming NFT booster cards. Profit Share: 100 % of the game’s 5 % processing fee is streamed back to $BRUTE holders in SOL via a treasury contract. Staking and Boosts: Stake $BRUTE to earn additional SOL rewards and unlock rent-multiplier perks such as lower radiation and tax rebates. MarketPlace Fuel (Roadmap-June2025): All trades in the upcoming in-game NFT Card Marketplace will settle in $BRUTE, creating constant transactional demand The social aspect of the game allows players to form communities - which can get together to use their tax points & decrease their city radiations / sabotage other cities. Decreasing your city radiation increases the rent multiplier. 10% of the supply has been locked. Our entire traction has been organic where we have over 400 organic players & over 250 mints within 5 days launch.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

BrutalSol (BRUTE) 资源 白皮书 官网