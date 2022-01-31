Broovs Projects 价格 (BRS)
今天 Broovs Projects (BRS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BRS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Broovs Projects 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.66K USD
- Broovs Projects 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BRS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BRS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Broovs Projects 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Broovs Projects 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Broovs Projects 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Broovs Projects 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-79.38%
|60天
|$ 0
|-86.69%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Broovs Projects 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-89.78%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is Broovs Project (BRS)? Broovs Projects (BRS) are human and user-oriented projects established by Academics. Broovs Projects is an ecosystem that aims to share its revenues with users, does not share users' information with third parties, and is integrated with social media platforms within the project. It works on the mechanism of directing users and advertisers to useful channels and content. Broovs Projects (BRS) is the native utility token used for: With Broovs search engine, it provides the user with the most useful information in the fastest way, https://broovs.com With Fanmeter tv, it scores the phenomena and provides the most accurate content from the most useful user, https://fanmeter.tv Correspondence and conversations with Swift Messenger allow safe data transfer and information exchange without sharing them with third parties, https://swiftmessengerweb.com Working with the PoS algorithm, Broovs Project creates an ecosystem that ensures data storage, storage, sending, backup and security with XRAY Blockchain. https://raychain.io Broovs Project mediates the listing and offering of secure projects with CoinSwifter Exchange and SafeCoinList Projects. https://coinswifter.com Allows BRS to be swapped, staked and securely stored with the Broovs.io Wallet application. https://broovs.io How Many BRS Coins Are in Circulation? Broovs Projects launched its mainnet on April 06, 2021 with 11 billion BRS tokens created at the time of formation. By burning 9.5 billion tokens on 31.01.2022, the total supply was reduced to 1.5 billion and the transition to the BSC network was achieved. There are 350,000,000 BRSs in circulation. Who are the Founders of Broovs Projects? Broovs Projects was established by Konya Technical University Engineering Faculty Academicians in 2021 at Teknokent Technology Development Center. All of the founders are people with extensive experience in programming. Broovs Projects employs more than 30 staff, including academics, interns and experienced developers. Detailed information with the main team is given on the official website of Broovs Projects.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BRS 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 BRS 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 BRS 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 BRS 兑换 USD
$--
|1 BRS 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 BRS 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 BRS 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 BRS 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 BRS 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 BRS 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 BRS 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 BRS 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BRS 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 BRS 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 BRS 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 BRS 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 BRS 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 BRS 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 BRS 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 BRS 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 BRS 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 BRS 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 BRS 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 BRS 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 BRS 兑换 MAD
.د.م--