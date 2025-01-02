Brokoli 价格 (BRKL)
今天 Brokoli (BRKL) 的实时价格为 0.00433975 USD。目前其市值为 $ 231.25K USD。BRKL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Brokoli 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 444.63 USD
- Brokoli 当天价格变化为 +1.53%
- 其循环供应量为 53.47M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BRKL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BRKL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Brokoli 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Brokoli 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000526433。
在过去60天内，Brokoli 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001654403。
在过去90天内，Brokoli 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000616146704567175。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.53%
|30天
|$ -0.0000526433
|-1.21%
|60天
|$ +0.0001654403
|+3.81%
|90天
|$ -0.0000616146704567175
|-1.39%
Brokoli 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
+1.53%
-3.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Brokoli is an impact-to-earn NFT tree metaverse. Here, every DeFi function is climate positive at no extra cost for the user. Users can make, own, and trade the positive impact they make by using Brokoli's green DeFi products. Brokoli's core platform: a green aggregator for token swaps, lending and yield farming. It makes every DeFi transaction climate positive at no extra cost for the user. API: Any GameFi and DeFi platform can implement the Brokoli API to make their transactions climate positive, generating more revenue, brand awareness and users for Brokoli. NFT Digital Forests: Users can receive seeds by using Brokoli's green products or by completing quests. These seeds are turned into NFT trees after the DAO vote. Digital NFT forests will be tradable as Brokoli Impact Credits with other users that want to move up the leaderboard of impact, and with corporates that want CSR (corporate social responsibility) - it's a decentralized alternative to carbon credits. Governing the protocol is the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model that controls 100% of the climate offset funding, with the BRKL token at its core. This mechanism distributes the funds collected between Tree Planting, Renewable Energy and Electronic Waste Collection projects around the globe, with token holders having 100% control of the fund allocations.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BRKL 兑换 AUD
A$0.0069436
|1 BRKL 兑换 GBP
￡0.0034718
|1 BRKL 兑换 EUR
€0.00416616
|1 BRKL 兑换 USD
$0.00433975
|1 BRKL 兑换 MYR
RM0.0193986825
|1 BRKL 兑换 TRY
₺0.1532365725
|1 BRKL 兑换 JPY
¥0.6800822225
|1 BRKL 兑换 RUB
₽0.4838387275
|1 BRKL 兑换 INR
₹0.372090165
|1 BRKL 兑换 IDR
Rp69.9959579425
|1 BRKL 兑换 PHP
₱0.251445115
|1 BRKL 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2203291075
|1 BRKL 兑换 BRL
R$0.02690645
|1 BRKL 兑换 CAD
C$0.00624924
|1 BRKL 兑换 BDT
৳0.518600125
|1 BRKL 兑换 NGN
₦6.7074742025
|1 BRKL 兑换 UAH
₴0.1827468725
|1 BRKL 兑换 VES
Bs0.22132725
|1 BRKL 兑换 PKR
Rs1.209488325
|1 BRKL 兑换 KZT
₸2.2780649675
|1 BRKL 兑换 THB
฿0.1487232325
|1 BRKL 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1426475825
|1 BRKL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.003905775
|1 BRKL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0337198575
|1 BRKL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0438748725