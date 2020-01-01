Broge（BROGE）代币经济学

Broge（BROGE）代币经济学

深入了解 Broge（BROGE），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
Broge（BROGE）信息

Originally Broge on Base was headed up by one developer. That developer divested or burned their tokens, and burned the initial LP. A few community members have put banded together to make Broge truly an open community token. A set of tenets has been created, the first of which is transparency, the second is that all members of the community have a voice in the ongoing development of the token. The third tenet is that all community-driven projects that can be will be open source. The final tenet is be chill, always. A first draft community white paper has been written and made available. There is a new web site. Community members have willingly airdropped their own tokens to raise awareness and adoption. There's new socials. Even a new mascot design.

币种官网：
https://broge.meme/
币种白皮书：
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1RRLKUTRdZr2rKiZ3nIQentWGX8Gl26ftC5dQMiB9bJA/edit?pli=1#heading=h.ymkgr7mrc8cy

Broge（BROGE）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Broge（BROGE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
总供应量：
$ 690.42T
$ 690.42T$ 690.42T
流通量：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 72.77K
$ 72.77K$ 72.77K
最高价：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
最低价：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0.000000000105395
$ 0.000000000105395$ 0.000000000105395

Broge（BROGE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Broge（BROGE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 BROGE 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

BROGE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 BROGE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BROGE 代币的实时价格吧！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。