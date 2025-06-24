Broccoli 价格 (BROC)
今天 Broccoli (BROC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BROC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Broccoli 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 22.38K USD
- Broccoli 当天价格变化为 +2.26%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BROC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BROC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Broccoli 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Broccoli 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Broccoli 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Broccoli 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|-3.92%
|60天
|$ 0
|-7.43%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Broccoli 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.68%
+2.26%
-4.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Broccoli Coin ($BROC) is a meme cryptocurrency token inspired by Broccoli, the dog of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Designed primarily as a meme-oriented token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), $BROC integrates advanced AI functionalities aimed at enhancing marketing, content creation, and community engagement. The token was founded by Nikolay Zharichev, a serial entrepreneur based in Dubai, originally from the CIS region. Zharichev is recognized as a memecoin expert and an innovator in artificial intelligence, leveraging his extensive experience to create a distinctive and engaging crypto project. The token launched within a well-established community known for successfully developing meme tokens, some achieving over $70M market caps and significant liquidity pools exceeding $3M. Broccoli Coin's ecosystem uniquely combines meme appeal with practical AI-driven tools accessible through its dedicated AI platform. These include: Chatbot: Multilingual AI chatbot (English, French, Spanish, German, Italian) offering conversation-based support, file uploads, advice, and idea generation. Marketing Mode: AI-driven marketing analysis, strategy formulation, and brand positioning assistance. AI Web Search: Generates detailed answers leveraging real-time web resources powered by artificial intelligence. Custom Visuals: Creates personalized images and graphics based on selected styles. Ad Wizard: Generates optimized ad creatives designed for improved audience engagement and conversions. Logo Lab: Quickly produces professional-quality logos from simple descriptions. Background Removal Tool: Easily removes image backgrounds with high accuracy. Image Analysis (Beta): Provides valuable insights extracted from visual data to assist in market research. Broccoli Coin was inspired by Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, and his dog named Broccoli. The token aims to attract Binance’s attention and achieve listing on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. It seeks qualification for BNB Foundation's token grant program, increasing its potential visibility within the crypto ecosystem.
了解 Broccoli（BROC）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BROC 代币的完整经济学！
