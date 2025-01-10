Bridgador 价格 (GADOR)
今天 Bridgador (GADOR) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。GADOR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bridgador 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 13.59 USD
- Bridgador 当天价格变化为 -0.47%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GADOR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GADOR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bridgador 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bridgador 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bridgador 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bridgador 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.47%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.71%
|60天
|$ 0
|-21.94%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bridgador 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.47%
-12.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Meet Bridgador, the crypto world's beloved pet dog, fulfilling the dreams of Ansem and dog enthusiasts in the digital realm. Bridgador is not just a canine companion; it's the best dog on-chain, proudly representing the innovative and entertaining world of Solana memecoins. This project pays homage to the community's love for dogs and addresses the growing demand for engaging and interactive crypto investments. Key Features: Solana Ecosystem Integration: Bridgador is proudly built on the Solana blockchain, taking advantage of its lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees. By choosing Solana as its foundation, Bridgador aims to provide users with a seamless and efficient experience while actively contributing to the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Ansem's Dream Realized: Ansem, like many others, had a dream of owning the perfect pet dog. Bridgador brings that dream to life on the blockchain, creating a unique and cherished digital companion that can be owned and interacted with in a virtual environment. Best Dog On-Chain: Bridgador isn't just any digital dog – it's the best dog on-chain. Representing the epitome of loyalty and companionship in the crypto space, Bridgador stands out as a symbol of the fun and exciting possibilities within the world of Solana memecoins. Interactive Investing: This project introduces a fun and interactive way of investing, allowing users to not only own Bridgador tokens but also engage in activities that enhance the value and uniqueness of their digital canine companion. Whether it's participating in virtual dog shows, competitions, or community events, Bridgador brings a new level of entertainment to the world of crypto investments. Supporting the Solana Ecosystem: Bridgador goes beyond being a digital pet by actively supporting the Solana ecosystem. Through various mechanisms and initiatives, the project contributes to the growth and development of Solana, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship.
