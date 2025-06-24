BRCStarter 图标

BRCStarter 价格 (BRCST)

USD

BRCStarter (BRCST) 实时价格图表

$0.01370056
$0.01370056$0.01370056
+0.30%(1D)

今天 BRCStarter (BRCST) 的价格

今天 BRCStarter (BRCST) 的实时价格为 0.01370068 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BRCST 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BRCStarter 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- BRCStarter 当天价格变化为 +0.36%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 BRCST兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BRCST 价格信息的首选平台。

BRCStarter (BRCST) 价格表现 USD

今天内，BRCStarter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，BRCStarter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0015436090
在过去60天内，BRCStarter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0022598244
在过去90天内，BRCStarter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.010624554494022123

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+0.36%
30天$ -0.0015436090-11.26%
60天$ -0.0022598244-16.49%
90天$ -0.010624554494022123-43.67%

BRCStarter (BRCST) 价格分析

BRCStarter 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.01362608
$ 0.01362608$ 0.01362608

$ 0.0138656
$ 0.0138656$ 0.0138656

$ 1.37
$ 1.37$ 1.37

+0.01%

+0.36%

-1.70%

BRCStarter (BRCST) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

什么是BRCStarter (BRCST)

As the pioneer in blockchain and cryptocurrency, Bitcoin set the stage for subsequent innovations such as NFTs, smart contracts, and tokenization. Despite its rarely-modified protocol providing stability, Bitcoin has faced criticism for appearing somewhat stagnant. However, the introduction of Ordinals has injected new vitality into Bitcoin's ecosystem, propelling rapid progress in 2023. Ordinals, a protocol layered onto the Bitcoin blockchain, facilitates the creation of NFTs and BRC-20 tokens without altering Bitcoin's code. Similar to Ethereum's ERC-20, the BRC-20 standard supports diverse token projects, enriching Bitcoin's appeal for both entertainment and education. BRC-20 tokens are cultivating a promising landscape for future developments and opportunities, reminiscent of Ethereum's growth in 2017. BRCStarter is committed to contributing to the future trajectory of BRC-20 tokens by providing an app that enables projects to establish a thriving ecosystem for their activities.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

BRCStarter (BRCST) 资源

白皮书
官网

BRCStarter（BRCST）代币经济

了解 BRCStarter（BRCST）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BRCST 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 BRCStarter (BRCST) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

BRCST 兑换为当地货币

1 BRCST 兑换 VND
360.5333942
1 BRCST 兑换 AUD
A$0.0209620404
1 BRCST 兑换 GBP
0.0100014964
1 BRCST 兑换 EUR
0.0117825848
1 BRCST 兑换 USD
$0.01370068
1 BRCST 兑换 MYR
RM0.0580908832
1 BRCST 兑换 TRY
0.5430949552
1 BRCST 兑换 JPY
¥1.9875576476
1 BRCST 兑换 RUB
1.077558482
1 BRCST 兑换 INR
1.1785324936
1 BRCST 兑换 IDR
Rp224.6012755392
1 BRCST 兑换 KRW
18.6403231672
1 BRCST 兑换 PHP
0.7799797124
1 BRCST 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.685719034
1 BRCST 兑换 BRL
R$0.07535374
1 BRCST 兑换 CAD
C$0.0187699316
1 BRCST 兑换 BDT
1.674223096
1 BRCST 兑换 NGN
21.2412602584
1 BRCST 兑换 UAH
0.5736474716
1 BRCST 兑换 VES
Bs1.41117004
1 BRCST 兑换 PKR
Rs3.885512848
1 BRCST 兑换 KZT
7.1506589056
1 BRCST 兑换 THB
฿0.4474642088
1 BRCST 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4043070668
1 BRCST 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0502814956
1 BRCST 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0110975508
1 BRCST 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1074133312
1 BRCST 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.123991154
1 BRCST 兑换 MXN
$0.2605869336