BRCStarter 价格 (BRCST)
今天 BRCStarter (BRCST) 的实时价格为 0.01370068 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BRCST 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BRCStarter 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- BRCStarter 当天价格变化为 +0.36%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BRCST兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BRCST 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BRCStarter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，BRCStarter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0015436090。
在过去60天内，BRCStarter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0022598244。
在过去90天内，BRCStarter 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.010624554494022123。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.36%
|30天
|$ -0.0015436090
|-11.26%
|60天
|$ -0.0022598244
|-16.49%
|90天
|$ -0.010624554494022123
|-43.67%
BRCStarter 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
+0.36%
-1.70%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
As the pioneer in blockchain and cryptocurrency, Bitcoin set the stage for subsequent innovations such as NFTs, smart contracts, and tokenization. Despite its rarely-modified protocol providing stability, Bitcoin has faced criticism for appearing somewhat stagnant. However, the introduction of Ordinals has injected new vitality into Bitcoin's ecosystem, propelling rapid progress in 2023. Ordinals, a protocol layered onto the Bitcoin blockchain, facilitates the creation of NFTs and BRC-20 tokens without altering Bitcoin's code. Similar to Ethereum's ERC-20, the BRC-20 standard supports diverse token projects, enriching Bitcoin's appeal for both entertainment and education. BRC-20 tokens are cultivating a promising landscape for future developments and opportunities, reminiscent of Ethereum's growth in 2017. BRCStarter is committed to contributing to the future trajectory of BRC-20 tokens by providing an app that enables projects to establish a thriving ecosystem for their activities.
