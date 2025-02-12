Brave Power Crystal 价格 (BPC)
今天 Brave Power Crystal (BPC) 的实时价格为 0.00312461 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BPC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Brave Power Crystal 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 325.13 USD
- Brave Power Crystal 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BPC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BPC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Brave Power Crystal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Brave Power Crystal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0011431754。
在过去60天内，Brave Power Crystal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0016584783。
在过去90天内，Brave Power Crystal 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002097722372080161。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0011431754
|-36.58%
|60天
|$ -0.0016584783
|-53.07%
|90天
|$ -0.002097722372080161
|-40.16%
Brave Power Crystal 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-18.31%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Brave Power Crystal (BPC) is a token issued by BOBG PTE. LTD. BPC has a contract address on both the Oasys Mainnet and the Home Verse platform, and can be obtained by purchasing on external exchanges or converting from Brave Power Crystal Points. The token has utility within the game ecosystem of BRAVE FRONTIER HEROES, as it can be used to exchange for "Delta Summon Tickets," the payment currency in the in-game market, and to participate in "Governance Voting." Additionally, BPC can be bought and sold on external exchanges. When users spend Brave Power Crystal Points in the BRAVE FRONTIER HEROES game for purposes other than claiming rewards, the corresponding amount of BPCs will be burned from the deposit contract for the Brave Power Crystal Points spent. What makes your project unique? "BRAVE FRONTIER HEROES" is a blockchain game based on the popular smartphone RPG "Brave Frontier," which has been downloaded over 38 million times worldwide, allowing users to own characters as NFTs. History of your project. "BRAVE FRONTIER HEROES" was developed by a team of experienced game developers and blockchain experts, with the game officially launching in January 2020. The game has since gained popularity in the blockchain gaming community and has continued to evolve with new features and updates. What can your token be used for? Brave Power Crystal (BPC) is an in-game token that can be used in "BRAVE FRONTIER HEROES" to purchase items or participate in governance voting. Players can use BPC to buy Units, Spheres, and other items in the game, or to participate in governance voting to have a say in the development of the game. Additionally, BPC can be obtained through external exchanges or by claiming it with Brave Power Crystal Points, which can be earned by playing the game.
