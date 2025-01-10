什么是Bounty0x (BNTY)

At bounty0x we are building a platform enabling startups to post bounty tasks which bounty hunters will be able to accept and complete. Bounty0x makes it easier for users seeking to complete bounties to search and accept bounties. The benefit of this approach are twofold. First, this allows startups to focus exclusively on developing their product, and second, it makes it easier for bounty hunters to find new campaigns to join. Startups and bounty hunters have an economic interest to use our platform. In the same way that miners take a fee for every verified transaction, "bounty sheriffs" take a small fee for every verified bounty task they review correctly. By using the bounty0x platform, startups will have access to a pool of reputable bounty hunters, and a verification mechanism to ensure the tasks are performed accordingly.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Bounty0x (BNTY) 资源 白皮书 官网