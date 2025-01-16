Bot Compiler 价格 (BOTC)
今天 Bot Compiler (BOTC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BOTC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bot Compiler 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 34.14 USD
- Bot Compiler 当天价格变化为 -1.97%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BOTC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BOTC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bot Compiler 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bot Compiler 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bot Compiler 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bot Compiler 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|+76.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|+91.83%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bot Compiler 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-1.97%
-0.77%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Bot Compiler is project that leverages its treasury to invest into other projects that provide revenue share tokenomics. The fees accrued are then aggregated and redistributed to $BOTC holders. Holding the $BOTC token also provides holders the advantage of being able to access revenue generated from multiple projects whilst only managing one token. Our custom dApp allows the claiming of rewards and the tracking of the treasuries progress ensuring investors are always upto date with the treasuries actions and growth. What makes your project unique? We were the first project to implement a revenue aggregation system that redistributes the fees accrued back to holder. Our custom dApp has only just launched but is the most developed on the market but still being improved as we progress. Bot Compiler has also formed several partnerships with already established bot and revenue sharing platforms and have more already in the works. History of your project. Bot Compiler originally launched and saw a great response, with a great community being formed alongside. After launch although our contract worked correctly, we quickly discovered that a change in CA would allow for the claiming process of the rewards to be cheaper, increasing profitability. BOTC provided a migration period where V1 holders could send their tokens to receive an airdrop of V1. 85% of holders migrated to V2 further showing the strength of our community and highlighting the positive steps BOTC has taken. What’s next for your project? BOTC aims to grow the treasury over the long term, providing more rewards to BOTC holders. We have many improvements planned for our dApp which will allow holders even more insight into how the treasury is functioning. Bot tokens and revenue share projects are a new frontier for crypto, and with BOTC taking early positions in this growing market the potential for exponential reward growth is possible. What can your token be used for? To allow exposure to many revenue share projects, and accrue some of their generated fees via one platform and token.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BOTC 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 BOTC 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 BOTC 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 BOTC 兑换 USD
$--
|1 BOTC 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 BOTC 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 BOTC 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 BOTC 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 BOTC 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 BOTC 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 BOTC 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 BOTC 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BOTC 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 BOTC 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 BOTC 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 BOTC 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 BOTC 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 BOTC 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 BOTC 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 BOTC 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 BOTC 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 BOTC 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 BOTC 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 BOTC 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 BOTC 兑换 MAD
.د.م--