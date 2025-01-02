Bork on Ethereum 价格 (BORK)
今天 Bork on Ethereum (BORK) 的实时价格为 0.00171658 USD。目前其市值为 $ 171.66K USD。BORK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bork on Ethereum 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.32K USD
- Bork on Ethereum 当天价格变化为 +2.91%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BORK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BORK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bork on Ethereum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bork on Ethereum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0013591494。
在过去60天内，Bork on Ethereum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0016094346。
在过去90天内，Bork on Ethereum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.91%
|30天
|$ -0.0013591494
|-79.17%
|60天
|$ -0.0016094346
|-93.75%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bork on Ethereum 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.62%
+2.91%
-55.08%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bork, megamind of the universe - brought to us by Matt Furie! Did You Know? Matt Furie, the creator of Bork, also designed other iconic characters, including Pepe, Brett, Landwolf, and Andy! Bork, mastermind of the universe, sat in his small temple, perched high on a plateau overlooking a bubbling mud pit. The Gobi desert stretched endlessly below, its night sky littered with stars. Most nights, Bork linked with the Martian Central Brain, transmitting thoughts across the void of space. Tonight, the news was grim; Earth was unraveling, but its people remained blind to the truth. They weren’t ready for what was to come. Yet Bork knew the time was near. In the stillness of the desert, he waited, preparing to reveal a secret that would shake their fragile world to its core. He knew he must save them. His plan is nearing fruition, Bork cannot be stopped now.
