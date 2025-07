boots(BOOTS)信息

Boots is a culture memecoin based on the lovable “kitten in boots meme”, which was expanded by the crypto community with its diverse, fun, degenerative, and fashionable meme art that appeals to a wide audience. Rooted heavily in culture and blending fashion with meme, Boots represents the cute but fierce nature of crypto and what it means to thrive in the space. To weather the storm, everyone needs a good pair of boots.