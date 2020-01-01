BOOKUSD Share（BUSS）信息

BUSS is the native revenue-sharing token of the BOOKUSD protocol, a decentralized stablecoin system built on BNB Chain. Designed to capture and distribute the protocol’s value generation, BUSS allows holders to earn a share of all fees generated from core protocol activities, including BUD stablecoin minting and BOOK redemption events.

What sets BUSS apart is its direct and transparent revenue model. Rather than relying on inflationary rewards or staking subsidies, BUSS delivers real yield by allocating 100% of protocol fees to those who deposit BUSS into the system. This model aligns user incentives with protocol growth and ensures that participants benefit directly from increased usage and adoption of BOOKUSD. The result is a token that combines passive earning potential with a long-term commitment to sustainability and simplicity in DeFi fee distribution.