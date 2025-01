什么是Booh World (BOOH)

Booh World is a play-to-earn game ecosystem that brings together meme coin culture, GameFi mechanics, and an immersive gaming experience within a spooky, ghost-themed world. Central to Booh World is Booh Brawlers, where players control ghostly characters to battle enemies, complete quests, and rise up the ranks. Each Booh character can be upgraded and customized with special items and power-ups, enhancing gameplay and competitiveness in tournaments. Players earn $BOOH tokens as rewards for winning battles and climbing the leaderboard, providing a tangible incentive for skill and engagement. Booh World’s accessible design on Telegram aims to attract both crypto enthusiasts and gamers, offering an engaging, deflationary token model and a sustainable play-to-earn experience.

