Meet $BOOCHIE by Matt Furie, the latest confirmed character in Matt's new book "Cortex Vortex" plus his profile picture on X!

Matt Furie’s New Book: Meet Boochie in Cortex Vortex Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe the Frog, is working on a new book called Cortex Vortex, as revealed by his editor, @beuys_on_sale_, on Instagram. The project introduces a fresh character named Boochie, who’s already catching attention.

In one illustration shared by the editor, Boochie appears as a menacing skull character, looming over others with an intense vibe. This has sparked speculation among fans—could Boochie be the main villain of Furie’s new story? Given the artwork’s tone and fan theories, it seems likely that Boochie will play the antagonist, setting up an exciting conflict in Cortex Vortex.

Boochie first debuted in ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations launched by Furie in May 2023. Keep an eye out for more updates on this intriguing new chapter from Matt Furie!

This character is Matt Furie's Dream Persona (DP). His mysterious presence suggests that he could become a key figure in the story, possibly even a main character.