Bonsai Coin（BONSAICOIN）代币经济学

深入了解 Bonsai Coin（BONSAICOIN），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
USD

Bonsai Coin（BONSAICOIN）信息

$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.”

Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785

Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting

Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN

Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem.

$BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores.

Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added

BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”.

Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added)

The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits.

Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank.

Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year.

Stay tuned for more details!

Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics.

2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot

2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards

币种官网：
https://coin.bonsainft.club/
币种白皮书：
https://medium.com/@bonsai-nft-club/bonsaicoin-perfect-guide-74a80082fbc8

Bonsai Coin（BONSAICOIN）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Bonsai Coin（BONSAICOIN）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 1.10M
$ 1.10M$ 1.10M
总供应量：
$ 803.10T
$ 803.10T$ 803.10T
流通量：
$ 17.02T
$ 17.02T$ 17.02T
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 51.78M
$ 51.78M$ 51.78M
最高价：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
最低价：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Bonsai Coin（BONSAICOIN）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Bonsai Coin（BONSAICOIN）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 BONSAICOIN 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

BONSAICOIN 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 BONSAICOIN 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BONSAICOIN 代币的实时价格吧！

BONSAICOIN 价格预测

想知道 BONSAICOIN 的未来走势吗？我们的 BONSAICOIN 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

