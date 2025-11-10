Bonk Index - $BNKK is an index token for the BONK ecosystem on Solana. 100% of creator fees are recycled back into the community by buying BONK ecosystem tokens such as $BONK, $DEBT, and $BNKK itself, then depositing them into staking pools. Holders simply stake $BNKK once to earn rewards across multiple tokens, gaining diversified exposure to the ecosystem. The project emphasizes transparency, with all fees, token purchases, and pool deposits logged on-chain and made visible through a public dashboard. This model turns what is usually developer profit into community rewards, boosting both BNKK stakers and the wider BONK economy.