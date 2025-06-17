Bok Chick 价格 (BOK)
今天 Bok Chick (BOK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 403.12K USD。BOK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bok Chick 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Bok Chick 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BOK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BOK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bok Chick 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bok Chick 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bok Chick 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bok Chick 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bok Chick 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BOK is an AI-powered crypto insight platform built on the Cardano blockchain, combining meme culture with powerful trading utilities. As part of the Google for Startups program and Microsoft Startups Program, BOK delivers real-time crypto tools via Discord, including forecasts, sentiment analysis, swing trade signals, risk guidance, and live price data. It is designed for both beginner and experienced traders seeking smarter, data-driven strategies. BOK goes beyond standard meme projects by integrating utility and engagement. Its Discord-based system currently offers over 20 features—such as BOK AI Trading Agent, trade setups, market sentiment tracking, price charts, and curated crypto news—making insights accessible and interactive within a familiar community space. The platform also integrates an automated trading bot connected to CEX accounts (e.g., Bybit), tested under live conditions, and set to launch a DAO-powered investment program exclusive to holders who hold 300k $BOK and above. Participants can pool funds and benefit from the bot’s performance-based trading, without the need for KYC. By focusing on education, predictive analytics, and active community participation, BOK empowers users to trade smarter—not just ride hype. It is a utility-rich ecosystem wrapped in a playful, meme-friendly brand that’s built to scale and evolve.
了解 Bok Chick（BOK）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BOK 代币的完整经济学！
